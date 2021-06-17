The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Head to Head Survey

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.21% 10.43% 2.50% SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.64, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Volatility and Risk

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.52 billion 1.09 $1.74 billion $5.78 10.88 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.87 $143.52 million N/A N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

