The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HNST has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Honest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Get The Honest alerts:

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.