The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

