The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.69% of The Lovesac worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.95.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

