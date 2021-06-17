The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 125,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

