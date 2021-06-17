The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 125,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.80.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
