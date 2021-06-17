The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,582,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,153,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,286,000 after buying an additional 127,120 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.70. 313,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535,249. The firm has a market cap of $327.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $115.04 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

