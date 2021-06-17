The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of The Procter & Gamble worth $214,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.43. The company had a trading volume of 253,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,249. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $115.04 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $326.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

