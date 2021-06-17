The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,278 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.16% of The Procter & Gamble worth $526,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.67. 376,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $327.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

