The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $123.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.61. 60,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.