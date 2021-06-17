The Progressive’s (PGR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

