The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.68). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,204,382 shares changing hands.

RTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £979.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.24.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

