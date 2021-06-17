The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Get The Shizuoka Bank alerts:

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.