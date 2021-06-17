The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,104,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of The Southern worth $752,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

