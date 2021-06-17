The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,149.50 ($15.02). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,141 ($14.91), with a volume of 757,933 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.41).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,366.29.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

The Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.