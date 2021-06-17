Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as low as C$4.34. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 35,701 shares changing hands.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab downgraded Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.78.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

