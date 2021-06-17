Thisoption 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $1.95 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00140517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00179431 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00888461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.68 or 1.00240136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

