Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down to $106.29

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.29, but opened at $103.21. Thor Industries shares last traded at $103.72, with a volume of 9,018 shares trading hands.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

