THORChain Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $101.32 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $8.76 or 0.00023129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00141504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00179999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.00890853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.61 or 1.00016404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.