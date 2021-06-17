Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.59

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.53, with a volume of 30078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TF. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a current ratio of 85.05. The company has a market cap of C$770.09 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.68%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

