Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 9,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 496,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $510.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

