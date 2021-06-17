TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,589.0 days.

TOD’S stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53.

TODGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

