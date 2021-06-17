Tolar Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 189.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $2,989.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 182.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00766790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

