TomoChain (TOMO) Price Up 24.8% This Week

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00004980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $153.69 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,731,100 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

