TOP (TOP) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. TOP has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $171,650.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00061243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00767972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042453 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.