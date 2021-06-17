Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,947. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

