Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,947. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.