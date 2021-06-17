Tornado Hits Market Capitalization of $325,796.34 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.30 or 0.00143641 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $325,796.34 and approximately $301,096.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00140939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00180134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.41 or 0.00913726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.91 or 0.99933399 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

