Tower Bridge Advisors Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.