Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 902 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725,815 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 105,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,639. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

