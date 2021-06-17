TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG) Trading Down 0.1%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 9,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 74,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG)

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

