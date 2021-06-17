Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 966 put options on the company. This is an increase of 763% compared to the average volume of 112 put options.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $237.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.53. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

