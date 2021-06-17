Transcodium (TNS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $127,489.54 and $171.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 159.8% against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00061066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.00765319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00042387 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

