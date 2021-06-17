Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.87. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 4,066 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

