TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 67.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 77.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $665.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $679.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $621.48.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

