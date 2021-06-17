TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

NYSE:TDG opened at $665.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $405.01 and a 12-month high of $679.47.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

