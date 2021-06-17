Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,118,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,592.5 days.
TSRYF stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36.
