Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,118,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,592.5 days.

TSRYF stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

