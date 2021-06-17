Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Up 36.4% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003694 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,083.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00913640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.18 or 0.99706056 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

