Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIL. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $980.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.96. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.