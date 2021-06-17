Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TRMB opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 900,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,037,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

