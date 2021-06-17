Trollcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

