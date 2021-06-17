TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

