TrueDeck Hits Market Cap of $284,931.92 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $284,931.92 and approximately $18,323.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

