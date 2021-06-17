TrueFi (TRU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.67 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $36.79 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

