Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,708. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,649.44.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

