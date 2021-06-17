Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.
Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,708. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,649.44.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
