Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Stock Price Down 7%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) shares traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. 313,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 109,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

