Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 2,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 30,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

