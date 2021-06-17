Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $334.40 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

