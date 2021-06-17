Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,335 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE:TSN opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

