u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBLXF. Baader Bank lowered u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

u-blox stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56. u-blox has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

