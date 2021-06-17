U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2,912.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of U.S. Bancorp worth $183,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.93. 287,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,989. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

